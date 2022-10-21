Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 it has not yet come out, yet it has already almost scored 100,000 players in Contemporary on Steam thanks to early access. If a good morning starts in the morning, the new episode of the Activision series will sparkle.

While discussions about the franchise continue to hold sway and it seems that Call of Duty will not be on Xbox Game Pass for several years thanks to the agreements between Sony and Activision, the official launch of Modern Warfare 2 is approaching and enthusiasm rises.

THE 94,655 concurrent users that the game has scored on Steam, as mentioned relating solely to early access to the campaign, suggest a truly portentous debut for the new chapter, which will be available starting October 28 on PC, PlayStation and Xbox.

Always very attentive to numbers and metrics, Benji-Sales underlined the current numbers of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 on Steam and has foreseen a slap-up debut, something truly epic for this new episode of the shooter series.

While waiting for the release, check out our tried and tested Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer beta for more details.