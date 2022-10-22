The campaign of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is available in early access and several are popping up on the net video of gameplay, but one in particular surprises for the graphics ultra-realistic: that of the mission set ad Amsterdam.

Capable of already totaling almost 100,000 players on Steam at the same time, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 can count on a cutting-edge technical sector and these sequences demonstrate it very clearly, giving us the feeling of really walking through the streets of the capital of the Netherlands.

Aside from the lack of cyclists trying to run over passers-by, the visual representation of Amsterdam really leaves you speechless, so much so that some users who live there have confirmed the extraordinary loyalty to the real place.

“I live in Amsterdam and am incredibly impressed with this level of detail,” wrote one person. “All the street signs you see in the scenery are really there, even the sign banning alcohol in public areas was actually part of a city initiative.”

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will be available in full version starting October 28 on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One.