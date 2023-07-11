Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 he totaled 4.4 million copies sold on the platforms Playstation during the first week, thus intercepting about 30% of the proceeds made by the game at launch.

The data comes from some documents presented during the hearing between Microsoft and the FTC, and seem to refute the graph according to which Call of Duty would not be so special for PlayStation, given that the shooter Activision surpassed FIFA 23 in terms of sales on PS5 and PS4.

Whereas Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 was the best launch ever for the series, with gross close to one billion dollarsthe game should have brought in Sony’s coffers something like 300 million dollars in the first week alone.