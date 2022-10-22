Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will include 16 maps for the modalities multiplayer at launch, according to a leak from some dataminers who have already drawn up one list of the scenarios:

Multiplayer Maps 6 Vs. 6

Breenbergh Hotel

Museum

Mercado Las Almas

Taraq

Crown Raceway

Al Bagra Fortress

Zarqwa Hydroelectric

Santa Seña Border Crossing

Farm 18

Embassy

El Asilo

Ground War maps

Sa’id

Sariff Bay

Santa Seña

Zarqwa Hydroelectric

Al Bagra Fortress

After discovering a Zombie mode among the files of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, the dataminers have therefore also analyzed thelist of maps of the game, which if confirmed would prove to be quite full-bodied.

For an official confirmation we will obviously have to wait until October 28, when the new episode of the Activision series will make its debut on PC, PlayStation and Xbox, including the long-awaited online sector. The campaign is in fact already available in early access.

Speaking of multiplayer, while we wait for launch, take a look at our tried and tested Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer beta.