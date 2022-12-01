call of duty Mobile: World Championship 2022 is nearing its final round. That is why Activision has just released information on how you can enjoy this great event. Which will be held from December 15 to 18 in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Those interested can enjoy the event live or from their homes through a simultaneous transmission. In addition, it will not only be the final of Mobile: World Championship 2022, the Major I of Call of Duty League will also be held. As well as the Call of Duty Endowment Bowl III. So there will be a lot of excitement for fans of the franchise.

There will be 16 teams that will compete to be crowned world champions. Along with the achievement of being considered the best, they will walk away with a prize pool of 1.7 million dollars. So the competition will surely be quite active and close.

As if that were not enough, not only the participants will be able to take something with them. Viewers will also receive different rewards to use in Call of Duty: Mobile. This if they see the event directly from this application. So stay tuned to take your own gifts.

What are the Call of Duty Mobile: World Championship 2022 schedules?

If you are interested in seeing this event, here we share what the transmission schedules of each phase will be. In addition to the hours in which you can witness both Bowl III and Major I of the Call of Duty League

December 15

8:00am – 3:30pm CT – Day 1 of the 2022 World Championship Finals

December 16

11:00pm – 3:00pm CT – Bowl III

December 17

8:00am – 12:00pm CT – Day 2 of the 2022 World Championship Finals

December 18 th

8:00am – 12:30pm CT – Day 3 of the 2022 World Championship Finals

12:30pm – 7:00pm CT – Call of Duty League™ 2022 Major I Finals

So now you know when you will have to clear your calendar to enjoy all this action. Will they dare to see it?

