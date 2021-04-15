The success of mobile games continues to rise and their great popularity is also reflected in their growth as electronic sports. More and more people enjoy this type of competition, so Activision has the ready 2021 World Championship from Call of Duty: Mobile.

After last year was extremely satisfactory despite the Covid-19 pandemic, Activision confident this time will be even better, so they decided to increase the cash prize pool to $ 2 million.

‘In 2020 one of our main goals was to find a way to delight two different communities. When you think of esports, most of the people who like them probably already know everything. So we wanted to make sure we created a scene that allowed people in that community to take a full interest.‘.

‘But there is also another part of the community that probably does not follow esports that closely, but they are still really competitive. So when we decided to create a World Championship in 2020, we wanted our product to be one where people didn’t have to meet others to participate. But they were able to compete on their own‘, he expressed Matt lewis, general manager of Call of Duty: Mobile.

Call of Duty: Mobile is a game for everyone

The world fair will start on June 3. Virtually every country on the planet will be able to participate, but in the first three stages it will be divided by regions to find the best players. Those interested will be able to enter the tournament through their own ranking mode. Call of duty, without the need to form a predetermined team.

‘We had millions of players participating. It was a success to make it more accessible for anyone to rank. That is one of the principles that we will carry in 2021. We want anyone in the world to be able to participate, without having to know the rest of the community‘.

‘This will be the first time that practically almost every country and region on the planet will be able to compete. The number of players will be massive, but we want our vision to be of a global tournament, which is why we also doubled the cash prize pool‘, he stressed Lewis in an interview with TierraGamer.

Being a mobile game, perhaps there are those who consider that it has no potential to become a true esport. However, little by little the industry has shown us that we must turn to watching electronic sports on cell phones.

‘There are many gamers who enjoy games on PC or console, but there are also those who prefer mobile phones. For us, the only thing that matters is having the best version of a Call of Duty on whatever the platform. We do not want to lock ourselves up to just one, because it is up to the players to choose the one they prefer‘, valued the spokesman for Activision.

A World Cup that will captivate all fans on the planet

In 2020, the organizers of the CoD: Mobile World Championship They had the idea of ​​culminating with a great face-to-face party, where the best from all over the world would gather. Unfortunately, the Covid-19 pandemic canceled the plans, but in 2021 they have everything ready to organize the event if the situation allows it.

‘Our intention is that the first three stages of our tournament are online and regional, so everyone can participate without having to move. For the final two stages, we have different paths planned depending on whether the situation improves. Obviously we cannot predict the future, so we have these options that we will evaluate at the end of the year to decide which one is best for us to take, clarified Matt lewis.

Activision promises a great show not only for the competitors, but also for the spectators through a exclusive YouTube channel. Therefore, whether it can be done in person or held remotely, the Call of Duty: Mobile World Championship aims to become one of the most important jousts in the world.

