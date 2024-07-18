It’s always a pain to make payments for your free-to-play games. No matter the options, there may be some kind of obstacle that prevents you from purchasing the internal currency of the title in question. In the case of Call of Duty: Mobile A new solution appears that may help several users.

It happens that now you can buy CoD Points in cash at authorized establishments for Call of Duty: Mobile. In addition to all the options that are already established, such as paying with bank cards, prepaid cards, and more.

The steps are very simple:

Enter the Official store of Call of Duty: Mobile.

Enter your Player ID. You can find it in-game by clicking on the gear icon in the top right corner of your screen. Then click on Legal and Privacy Policy.

Select the package you want to purchase from either of the two available tabs 2XCP or CP. If you choose the CP tab, remember that the bonuses increase depending on the size of the package.

Source: Activision

Advantages of buying directly from the Call of Duty: Mobile store

The 88, 460, 960, 2600, and 5400 CP packs, which you’ll find in the tab marked CP, grant a 20% discount on your first purchase. Additionally, if you choose to top up CP from the official store, each purchase you make will give you 10% more CoD Points than if you did it through traditional means.

Other advantages of the official store of Call of Duty: Mobile is that you can get exclusive amounts and offers that are not available through traditional purchases.

For example, the 30 CP packs, or on the other side of the spectrum, larger packs like the 40k CP pack which is only found on the official webstore with a 45% bonus, so you would ultimately end up receiving 58k.

The fact that you can now make cash payments at authorized stores to buy CoD Points is certainly a useful option for many players. What do you think of this feature? Call of Duty: Mobile?