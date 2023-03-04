season 2 of Call of Duty: Mobile – Heavy Metal Edition has already started and brings many surprises for the region of Latin America. Players will be able to benefit and obtain CoDPoints and Legendary Weapons through special dynamics from March 6 to March 24, 2023.

Call of Duty: Mobile – Heavy Metal will bring a new multiplayer map: Diesel, multiplayer modes: Chaos Control and Clash of Goliaths. But also will implement a new competition where you can get CoDPoints (CP) and special weapons with legendary themesthen we tell you how you can participate.

How to win the legendary weapons of Call of Duty: Mobile – Heavy Metal?

To begin, we have to mention that the dynamic only applies in Latin America, through the social networks of the famous shooter. The challenges will be announced on Mondays and Tuesdays within the period of March 6 to 24 of 2023.

Obviously, by meeting the challenges, you will be able to get the rewards. Although it depends on a selection: on mondays the first ten players to complete the challenge will get weapons. On the other hand, on Wednesdays the first twenty players will get 880 CP.

Ready to show what metal they’re made of? 🔥 Today we start Hall of Fame: Heavy Metal Edition. 🔥 Get 28 kills in BR mode, take a screenshot and upload it to our Google Forms. Remember you have until Friday. May metal guide your victories! ⚔️🏆 pic.twitter.com/lIEzgEBGEu — CODMobileLATAM (@CODMobileLATAM) February 27, 2023

First you must choose one of the two weekly challenges, then one of the social networks of Call of Duty: Mobile Latin America —Facebook, Twitter or Instagram—. Subsequently, you must enter the game through a special link, which is this.

It is essential that you access through the special link, otherwise, you will not be taken into account. In addition, you must remember to take screenshots for evidence for any situation.

To end, you will have to send the screenshots through a special form, which you can find here. Make sure you read it and fill it out correctly.

Rewards will be delivered at the end of the season. And a bonus for the winners is that they will be able to see their names in the hall of fame it’s from the season on the social networks of Call of Duty: Mobile Latin America.

We recommend: Call of Duty: Mobile presents its second season called Heavy Metal

What are the legendary weapons that I can earn on Mondays?

Monday March 6: ICR-1 Forced Laughter legendary

Source: Activision

Monday March 13: Maddox Aerodynamic epic

Source: Activision

Monday March 20: ICR-1 Saber Blade legendary

Source: Activision

Well, they won’t be shots, but surely the COD players will be with everything in the tournament for special products. Best of all, they will have several opportunities throughout the month of March.

You can a round for discord and don’t miss the news on Google news.