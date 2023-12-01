













Call of Duty: Mobile teams up with artists from the region to make murals









Call of Duty: Mobile It is one of the most popular shooting games in Latin America. Activision teamed up with several artists from our region to create murals that pay tribute to Ghost, one of the most beloved characters in the series.

In Mexico, Mike Sandoval was one of the artists chosen to make one of the aforementioned Call of Duty: Mobile murals, which reflects his creativity and the respect he has for Call of Duty: Mobile and Ghost.

“For this piece I sought to emphasize the presence of Ghost Jawbone as a warrior always on the lookout, ready for combat. The color palette is a clear allusion to the urban environment, with yellow, gray and black tones that announce alertness, even danger, because in COD Mobile you never know when your enemy is waiting for you.” The artist explained that he has also worked on international projects such as Café Tacvba, Zoé, Foo Fighters, Kendrick Lamar, Incubus, IDLES, The Prodigy and many more.

Source: Activision

It is worth noting that this collaboration with Activision’s mobile game does not just stop in Mexico, it extends to Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Guatemala and Peru. Each of the artists incorporated elements from each country in their works to provide more personality.

Source: Activision

“Use a limited color palette with a lot of contrast, on the one hand the monochrome in pigmented grays to represent the dark character of the character and on the other hand a contrast of full yellows and reds for the background in which silhouettes of buildings are drawn abstractly. and bridges allusive to Buenos Aires”. Jael Airasaca commented. the muralist who also captured her work in the Military Hospital of Córdoba.

Chile | Source: Activision

Colombia | Source: Activision

Guatemala | Source: Activision

Peru | Source: Activision

We present the different murals created by the artists and where you can find them.

What did you think of the murals? Don’t forget that we are in Discord and you can follow our news at Google news.

(Visited 23 times, 11 visits today)