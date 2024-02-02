













Call of Duty: Mobile starts its 2024 season 2 with Lunar Dragon









The new season for Call of Duty: Mobile adds the Year of the Dragon theme to the Nuk3town map and many lift mechanics to use in the Power-Up Assault multiplayer mode and the new jet boost class for Battle Royale.

This new season will allow players to experiment with several new mini-games on the floating platform in the Isolated mode that is for the Battle Royale. Likewise, they will be able to enjoy personalized configurations with options for their HUD in various game modes.

Source: Activision

Likewise, users will be able to obtain the new Type 19 and other items that are in the Lunar Dragon Season Battle Pass and much more.

Call of Duty: Mobile – How do operators work?

A recurring question that CoD Mobile players ask is one that has to do with how operators work during multiplayer games. This section is very important and we must not lose sight of it.

Source: Activision

During a multiplayer match, Operator Skills load over time and are activities when the Operator Skill icon on the right side of the screen is already loaded.

Keep in mind that loading times also speed up when you're taking out enemies and completing various objectives during the game. It is important that you know how to take advantage of these skills during combat and defeat your rivals more easily.

Remember that many of these features are unlocked as you play and get the battle pass. There are even parts that are free, so all you have to do is “play”.

