Call of Duty Mobile is about to receive his Season 4entitled Veiled Uprising and intended starting from 02:00 on April 27thwithin the smartphone version of the famous first-person shooter.

Starting next week, players will therefore be able to discover the secrets hidden in Call of Duty: Mobile – Season 4: Hidden Revolt, with the campaign full of new mysterious content, including a new map MP – Arsenalthe new Ground War: Skirmish mode, new weapons like the Marakov, a couple of themed events and much more.

Call of Duty: Mobile – Season 4: Hidden Uprising contains a new 50 tier Battle Passwhich allows you to unlock a new supply of free and premium content, including operators such as American Bulldog – Inner Crimson and Dame – Toxic Claws, as well as the new Shock Wave BR class and OTs 9 SMG weapon, as well as a number of weapon blueprints, calling cards, emblems, Call of Duty Points and more that will be released throughout the season.

On this occasion, Activision also communicates the relaunch of Call of Duty: Mobile World Championship with the 2023 edition, in partnership with ESL FACEIT Group and hosted by the Snapdragon Pro Series. The league will kick off with the launch of Season 4 on April 27, and will provide access to a whopping $1.3 million in prize pool.

The Call of Duty: Mobile World Championship 2023 will take place in stages, with competitive play across the Snapdragon Pro Series in North America, Middle East/Europe/North Africa, India, Latin America and Japan. This is a competition designed for players of all experience levels.

Phase One will begin on April 27 at 02:00 and will run until 02:00 on May 14, during which all eligible players who accumulate 100 or more points in ranked matches will qualify for Phase Two. In addition, new rewards will be available for accumulating points in ranked matches each week of Stage One.