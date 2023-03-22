Activision announced what to expect from the third season of call of duty mobilewhich is called RUSH, whose start is planned for March 29 of this year.

The exact time it will start is 7:00 pm, Central Mexico time. With this wave of content, this mobile title will receive new features, which will offer a deeper gaming experience.

Source: Activision

Among the novelties that will be included in this season are skins or additional appearances, as well as ranks and favorite weapons. But there will not only be that but also the option to train on each map.

We recommend: Microsoft: In 10 years PlayStation could create an alternative to Call of Duty.

Players will have various custom options at hand. Regarding the functions, the first is the Shelter Function, which allows you to show off your preferred weapons, skins, achievements and ranks in a more attractive way.

Source: Activision

As for the second, it is the Training Mode Function, which is the one that allows you to load maps alone with various options to customize your training.

This option included in the third season of call of duty mobile It will be highly appreciated by players.

Especially for those who want to be familiar with the combat areas and take advantage of them when surprising other players. It is something that many will take advantage of.

What is the new content of the third season of Call of Duty Mobile?

In addition to the aforementioned RUSH, the third season of call of duty mobileadds a new multiplayer map that precisely has its name.

This is originally from Call of Duty: Black Ops II and it takes place on the premises of a commercial establishment in Gotcha.

To the above we must add a new streak of points with the Wheelson, to hit the target from afar with the remote control. What about weapons and equipment?

Well, the new piece of weaponry is the HDR, a bolt-action sniper rifle that comes from CoD: Modern Warfareand a new accessory for the CR56.

With this new season, players will have the opportunity to earn 50 levels of Battle Pass rewards.

Likewise, two operators will be available, Rivas: Neon and Darkwave, as well as weapon projects, business cards, amulets, points of call of duty and much more.

In addition to call of duty mobile We have more video game information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.