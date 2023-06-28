













Call of Duty: Mobile reveals the first details of its sixth season







Join the second Mythic Operator of Call of Duty: MobileTemplar – Couteau’s Oath, and other Operators in the new Multiplayer mode: Arena in New Vision, or conquer the sea in the new land warfare map, Armada.

This new season of CoD: Mobile offers players the chance to earn 50 tiers of rewards through the Battle Pass with a new supply of free and premium content, including Operators like Bulldozer – Primal Threat or Wraith – Beserkr, as well as GRAU 5.56, the Training Perk Survival, Weapon Blueprints, Calling Cards, Charms, CoD points and more.

Source: Activision

These are the details of the sixth season of Call of Duty: Mobile

The sixth season of Call of Duty: Mobile in 2023 comes with a good amount of details that you should not lose sight of.

Map in Ground War – Navy: This is the third map of Ground War and it first appeared in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. Armada features a water-themed setting and includes a cannon-equipped speedboat, as well as helicopters and hovercraft to enrich the gameplay experience.

This is the third map of Ground War and it first appeared in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. Armada features a water-themed setting and includes a cannon-equipped speedboat, as well as helicopters and hovercraft to enrich the gameplay experience. New multiplayer mode – Arena: It consists of three teams of four players in a round-based Team Duel format. As a hybrid Battle Royale mode, players will face off at points of interest in New Vision or Eco Lab, as a new Battle Royale ring will kick off the action each round.

It consists of three teams of four players in a round-based Team Duel format. As a hybrid Battle Royale mode, players will face off at points of interest in New Vision or Eco Lab, as a new Battle Royale ring will kick off the action each round. Weapon and accessory: First introduced in CoD: Modern Warfare, the GRAU 5.56 is a lightweight and maneuverable weapon created with precision engineering. Players who complete Season Missions can also earn a new accessory exclusive to the Hades LMG, the Heartbeat Detector.

In addition to this, there will also be multiple updates and improvements to the game in Season 6: Templar Oath, as well as new Season Challenges, Sweepstakes, a Themed Event and more, which will be available in the store at launch and throughout the season. .

