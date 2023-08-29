













This new season, which has a tenacious and high-tech theme, is highlighted by Kurohana Metropolis, a map made exclusively for Call of Duty: Mobilewhich comes along with new weapons, Operators, a Themed Event, and much more.

Let’s not lose sight of the fact that Season 8: ERROR 404 of Call of Duty: Mobile gives players the chance to earn 50 tiers of Battle Pass rewards with a new supply of free and premium content, including Operators like Domino – Killer Koi, Satsumebachi – Deadly Hornet, Sims – Martial Arts, or The Iron Monk – The Hundred Fists.

Also arriving is the Argus Lever Action Shotgun, deadly Cluster Grenade, Weapon Blueprints, Calling Cards, Charms, COD Points, and more being released throughout the season.

What’s Coming to Call of Duty: Mobile Season 8

Remember that season 8 of Call of Duty: Mobile which is called Error 404 comes with the following:

New Multiplayer Map: Kurohana Metropolis – This new map is made to order. Kurohana Metropolis is a small, high-tech-themed place, with tight spaces that lend themselves to fast-paced and frantic battles.

New weapon and lethal equipment – First introduced in Black Ops 3, the Argus is a lever action shotgun with a slight spread of fire from the hip, which is also extremely accurate when aiming down the scope. In addition, the Cluster Grenade, a deadly new piece of equipment, has been added to Season 8.

Season 8: ERROR 404 of CoD: Mobile will also include a variety of updates and improvements to the game, as well as new Season Challenges, Sweepstakes, a themed Event and more; all of this available in the store from launch and throughout the season.

