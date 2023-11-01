













This will include a renewed Ground War mode, which will take players to a new map located on an island. Likewise, The Club returns to this mobile title after a long three-year hiatus.

With Season 10: 4th Anniversary of Call of Duty: Mobile Players will be able to earn 50 levels of Battle Pass rewards.

This is how new features will arrive such as the Ether – Bird of Paradise, David Mason – Maestro and Beatrice – Midnighter operators.

To the above we must add the Bruen MK9 LMG weapon, the Gunship points streak, weapon projects, business cards, charms, game points and other attractive surprises.

Fountain: Activision.

Regarding the Ground War mode: Irruption of Call of Duty: Mobile It takes place on the island map Memnos, which can be enjoyed alone or with other players.

Regarding the return of The Club, some players will remember that this initiative came out on the game’s first anniversary.

Well now it’s back in Season 10: 4th Anniversary. Players will be able to hit the dance floor, play DJ, and form groups with others.

Fountain: Activision.

In the renewed Club of Call of Duty: Mobile There is a new track with a boxing ring and new mini-games; the latter allow you to earn rewards.

Season 10: 4th Anniversary will include several updates and improvements to this title, as well as new seasonal challenges, giveaways, a themed event, and much more.

Fountain: Activision.

From the first day of the start of this season everything will be available in the store and throughout this wave.

