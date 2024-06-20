Call of Duty: Mobile Season 6 – Synthwave Attack It premieres on June 26, 2024 and shows that this mobile title is still valid and we will tell you everything that comes with it.

The first thing you should know is that the new season of Call of Duty: Mobile It’s on fire and brings back the party atmosphere of the 90s, giving its characteristic aesthetic a futuristic twist, a multiplayer map that promotes adrenaline, a new class in Battle Royale that will revolutionize the way you play, mentoring, better duels 1 against 1, a weapon with Meta potential and abundant rewards and challenges.

The arsenal of COD Mobile Expands with the addition of the BP50, this fully automatic weapon shows its power thanks to the high rate of fire, being equally lethal and accurate at long distances.

Map rotation in multiplayer adds Collateral Strike, an ideal setting for close-range battles. It consists mainly of desert landscapes with industrial buildings and the occasional hideout for the more tactical players.

Source: Activision

Also arriving is the Ground War: Advanced Frontline game mode. Here you must defeat enemies, choose power-ups and evolve your skills to form a play style. After taking a certain number of kills, operators will be presented with three randomly chosen abilities, such as increased burst damage or increased ammo reload speed. They will be able to choose one to obtain its benefits immediately. These abilities come in different rarities, with increasing power from common to rare, epic, legendary, and mythic.

Source: Activision

Battle Royale adds the new Revive class, which consists of a drone that you can send to rescue fallen comrades in battle without risking becoming another casualty while trying to revive your friend.

In case everything you saw is not enough, a new private function is coming called 1C1 quick individual that serves as training sessions between players of Call of Duty: Mobile. You will be able to choose weapons and other customizable configurations.

What do you think of everything that comes to Call of Duty: Mobile?