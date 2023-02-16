Activision just announced the arrival of the second season of Call of Duty: Mobile. This will arrive from February 22 and will be known as heavy metal. With it will come a series of novelties that will surely keep its fans hooked.

This second season will allow you to unlock 50 new levels of rewards with a new supply of free and premium content. These include Domino Operators – Intimidation Tactics and Deadman. As well as a new weapon called Maddox the Support Unit perk, Weapon Blueprints and much more.

Source: Activision

In addition a new map for Mobile will be added in the form of Diesel. We first saw this in Black Ops Cold War. Here players will go to a picturesque roadside rest stop, in the middle of desolate wastelands.

Source: Activision

Although it launches on February 22, there will be much more content coming throughout the second season. So don’t miss the opportunity to jump to Call of Duty: Mobile as soon as Heavy Metal is available. Are you already fans of this game?

What else will Heavy Metal bring to Call of Duty: Mobile?

heavy metal will bring with it two new multiplayer modes. One is Chaos Control, a variant of Control. This is accompanied by Clash of Goliaths where players take on Goliath and attempt to reach a capture point. Upon taking it, they will be rewarded with batteries that are used to equip Goliath with improvements.

Call of Duty: Mobile it will also receive a new class this season with the Scavenger Launcher. This allows you to place a sentry turret that will automatically attack enemies within range. You can also upgrade to equip a High DMG missile that locks on, tracks, and destroys vehicles. Will you jump into the new season?

