The team behind Call of Duty: Mobile announced that its Season 9, Orbital Raiders, will begin at 6:00 p.m. on October 2, 2024 (Central Mexico time).

This new wave of content includes a variety of space-themed operator skins, weapon blueprints, and more in the Battle Pass. And with the Challenge Pass, players will be able to unlock a classic spy plane.

Another novelty of Call of Duty: Mobile is the new multiplayer mode Hordepoint, a version of Hot Point where zombies — normal and elite — roam the map attacking operators.

Players can also look forward to more intense Ranked matches thanks to the all-new Safeguard mode, where you must escort a robot across the map while the opposing team tries to stop you, then switch roles between attacker and defender.

Orbital Raiders of Call of Duty: Mobile will also add the Attack of the Living Dead mode to the Tournaments tab that will be active over the weekend.

With Season 9 and its Battle Pass comes the Type 9 rifle as well as the new Flamenaut Scorestreak to equip a flamethrower and a fire-resistant mask. Other free tier extras include various skins, weapon blueprints, vault currencies, and more.

As for the premium pass levels of Call of Duty: Mobile include the following content in Orbital Raiders:

Operator Appearances:

Codename: Lazarus — Final Iteration

Death Angel Alice — Arch Invader

Thomas—Light Armored Vehemence

Vanguard — Faded Shadow

Weapons Projects:

Rytec AMR — Deathspore

PDW-57 — Razor Grown

Man-O-War — Venomous Shards

Type 63 — Deadly Botany

Something that players can also expect in Season 9 of Call of Duty: Mobile It is the Halloween event that starts on October 24 and ends on November 6; and the Day of the Dead event will be from November 1 to 7.

Both include their own content. With the Challenge Pass, players will get the Spy Plane Scorestreak, purchase items like the Swordfish — Voyage Aloft and the UL736 — Eclipse. And the store will also have new Operators and other content.

