This campaign is focused on players from Latin America and the idea is that they return to school with a ‘good team’ under their arms.

Throughout 14 days they will have the opportunity to win more than 800 items, including operators and even mythical weapons.

The ‘CODMunity’ of players will participate to get three mythical items such as the AK117 – Grim Ending, which only arrived in Season 7.

The same will be available in Challenge – Connection 10/14 of Call of Duty: Mobile the QQ9 – Dual Kinetics from Season 3 and the new Templar Mythic Operator – Couteau’s Oath.

Other items that can be obtained are 250 legendary weapons, including the M4 – Iron Song and AK47 – Moon Shadow.

Fountain: Activision.

The same can be said for the Striker 45 – Sharp Fins, Peacekeeper – MK2, and Fennec – Corrupted Light. To complete the rewards of Challenge – Connection 10/14 of Call of Duty: Mobile 600 epic items will arrive.

Among them are the skins or appearances Codename Lazarus – Demonic Warrior and Urban Tracker – Enforcer. There are also weapons like LK24 – Amethyst Serpent and HDR – Iridescent Lights. How can you participate in this event?

You have to enter Call of Duty: Mobile via this linkwhich will still be in Twitter, instagram and Facebook. It is essential to connect to the game at least 10 days between August 21 and September 3.

Fountain: Activision.

You do not have to enter the link every day, only the first time, but it is necessary to play at least one game.

The selection of winners will be among those who meet the days of connection and daily activities; there will be no double winners.

Fountain: Activision.

The winners will be announced on Call of Duty: Mobile Latin America social networks on September 8 and the rewards will arrive on the 14th of that month. The event will begin at 6:00 p.m. on September 3 with Central Mexico time.

