













Call of Duty: Mobile launches its season 11 Siren Song with Christmas themes









Activision wants to close the entire year in Call of Duty: Mobile and season 11, which will be the last in 2023, is full of many surprises that fans of this mobile game are going to love.

Starting at 6 pm central Mexico time, users of Call of Duty: Mobile You will enjoy a festive atmosphere with many operators, weapons and other content.

Season 11: Siren’s Song gives players the chance to earn 50 tiers of Battle Pass rewards with a new supply of free and premium content, including Operators like Lerch – Chemical Santa, Alex – Sweater Weather and Soap – Buzzard King, as well as the new Groza weapon, a tactical trip wire, Weapon Blueprints, Calling Cards, Charms, CoD Points and more.

Source: Activision

What’s coming in season 11 of Call of Duty: Mobile?

As we already mentioned, season 11 of Call of Duty: Mobile arrives on December 6 at 6 pm. But what exactly does it bring?

New Mythic Operator: Siren – Siren Song – After being trapped in a laboratory where she was subjected to experiments, the third Mythic Operator in CoD: Mobile: Siren – Siren Song, is a powerful threat that offers players new maneuvers and mythical characteristics of first level to help level the playing field.

New Weapon: Groza – First introduced in CoD: Black Ops Cold War, The Groza is a fully automatic weapon with excellent handling speeds and improved damage, as well as a fast rate of fire and adequate damage range.

New Map: Miami Blitz – There is nothing more magical than a vacation in Miami. Just remember that, despite the sunny and decorated streets, its smaller spaces make for intense shootouts in buildings, streets and alleys.

Source: Activision

Also coming up is the 12 Days Sale during which players can get plenty of extra content at discounted prices.

To that we must add that we will also enjoy the finals of the Call of Duty: Mobile World Championship from December 15 to 17, live from Atlanta, Georgia, where TLE Esports (the team in which the Mexican Leonel “Tetillo” Fernández plays ) will face off against the top 15 CoD: Mobile teams to compete for a share of the $1,000,000 prize pool.

Season 11 will also include multiple updates and improvements to the game, plus new Season Challenges, Giveaways, a Themed Event, and more; all of this available in the store from launch and throughout the season.

Are you excited about what’s new? Call of Duty: Mobile? Don’t forget that we are in Discord and you can follow our news at Google news.

