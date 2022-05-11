The free to play game that brings the franchise to mobile devices was published at the end of 2019.

The Call of Duty saga may not be at its best, but even the Call of Duty franchise’s worst Activision it is one that many companies would want for theirs. In addition, we must not forget the mobile video game market, as the latest data from Call of Duty Mobile demonstrates.

Activision has shared new figures (collected by VGC) referring to its free to play for iOS and Android, being able to affirm that over 650 million people have downloaded the shooter on their device. Call of Duty Mobile was released at the end of 2019, and the last known number of downloads was in May 2021: 500 million.

China launch helped boost downloadsIt is evident that the launch of the game in China has helped to reach these numbers, in addition to the Tencent affiliate team, TiMi Studioscontinues to update the title to this day with new content, often from the hand of the events and collaborations that arrive in deliveries for PC and consoles. In fact, on many occasions the number of users who play Mobile each month is similar to the number who enjoy desktop titles.

However, there are more plans with the series for this platform, with a version of Warzone for mobile devices being confirmed. It is not for less, since this week we knew that only in call of duty More than 3,000 people work, a third of all employees who belong in one way or another to Activision.

More about: Call of Duty Mobile, Call of Duty, Ios, Android, Mobile and Downloads.