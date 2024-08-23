Activision has just revealed that Season 8 of 2024 for Call of Duty Mobile It will be available starting August 28 at 6:00 pm Central Mexico time and will be called: Agents of Darkness.

With season 8 of Call of Duty Mobile: Agents of Darkness You’ll be deployed on the new Combine multiplayer map, set in the Sahara Desert, and unlock new gameplay content such as the LAG 53 weapon, the Assassin perk, and the JAK-12 Dragon’s Breath attachment.

To give you a good idea of ​​what awaits you, here’s everything that Agents of Darkness Season 8 brings to this shooter:

New Arsenal

Unlock the new LAG 53, a weapon that strikes a great balance between power and mobility. Plus, earn streaks quickly with Assassin, a new perk that indicates the position of enemies in a streak; eliminate them to score more points than a typical kill. The free Battle Pass tier also includes a variety of Skins, Weapon Blueprints, Vault Coins, and more.

Source: Activision

Premium Battle Pass Tiers

For a chance to get all available content, pick up the Premium Battle Pass and unlock anti-hero-themed Operator Skins like Samael — Techno Thug, Stone — Doombringer, Iskra — Toxic Shadow, and Zoe — Nocturnal. Eliminate enemies with new Weapon Blueprints like the CX9 — Exsanguinator, MW11 — Jawcracker, RPD — Milpunk, MK2 — Outlawed, and LAG 53 — Quarkaser, based on the new Season 8 weapon.

Source: Activision

New Map in Call of Duty Mobile: Season 8

First appearing in Call of Duty: Black Ops III, Combine drops Operators into a small research outpost in the Sahara Desert. Fight through two main buildings overlooking a central courtyard, taking the battle directly into the middle or along the narrow exterior lanes and tight interior spaces. Watch out for enemies on the balconies overlooking the courtyard and under the small bridge with your parked vehicle.

Also play the Uplink mode that debuted in Season 7 in Combine. Use the mode’s wall-running and jumping abilities to gain an extra advantage with faster movements and new angles of attack.

We also recommend: Indiana Jones and his best games that you can still find

Call of Duty Mobile: Season 8 – Challenge Pass

Take on new Season 8 challenges as they arrive at the Challenge Headquarters, offering seasonal items like the Dragon’s Breath JAK-12 attachment, which carries 8 rounds of 12-gauge incendiary ammo. The 3,000-degree Fahrenheit magnesium shards burn enemies, dealing damage over time.

Complete standard, special and elite missions in Season 8 of Call of Duty Mobile to progress through the Challenge Pass. Use the Challenge Tokens you earn to purchase items like the Fennec – Aegis Flux and more.

Check the in-game Events tab during the Season to see new quests and rewards. For a broader overview of ongoing Season activities, check out the Quest Board located in the Main Menu.

We will also have a new mythic weapon in the Jal-12 Rising Ashes and 2 legendary weapons in the MK9 and HDR.

Good things are coming to Call of Duty Mobile in its Season 8 that starts on August 28 at 6 pm Central Mexico time. Excited for everything revealed? Don’t miss out on gaming, movie, anime and much more news through our feed. Google News and also continues the conversation in the Discord from TierraGamer.