Activision has announced that the world of football will be coming to Call of Duty: Mobile in Season 10, World Class featuring three of the best footballers in the world: Neymar Jr., Leo Messi and Paul Pogba. Coming November 10 at 1:00 am, the new season features football-themed operators, weapons and content, as well as new updates for the Battle Royale map and the first Operator. Call of Duty: Mobile Season 10: World Class offers players the opportunity to earn 50 new levels of Battle Pass rewards with a new offering of free and premium content, including operators such as Paul Pogba and Urban Tracker – Tracked, new weapons such as the XPR-50 – Victory sniper rifle and the LAPA SMG sniper rifle, Weapon Blueprints, Calling Cards, Charms, COD Points (CP).

Season 10 introduces updates to Battle Royale in the form of three new points of interest. Players can explore the new Atlas Ship Crash Site, fight in the Atlas Refining Facility, or test their skills on the soccer field in the new stadium. The new Crossroads Strike multiplayer map was recently shown in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. The snow-covered map contains the site of a missile convoy that was ambushed by NATO special forces. Additionally, Call of Duty: Mobile’s first Specter operator will be available this season. Players can customize this operator with three different add-ons, as well as enhance the color and sophistication of its armor.