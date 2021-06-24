The studio, a subsidiary of Tencent, works on a competitive FPS.

Tencent’s expansion across the entire length and breadth of the video game industry continues. This week we reported on the purchase of the German studio Yager Development GmbH, and now we learn that the developer TiMi, a subsidiary of Tencent, and responsible for Call of Duty Mobile, will open a studio in Bellevue, Washington, where it will work on triple-A games for console.

Your first project will be a competitive FPSScott Warner, veteran of 343 Industries, Electronic Arts and Ubisoft, leads the project, in conjunction with Rosi Zagorcheva, a veteran of DICE LA. The two have already assembled a team of 25, whose first project will be a competitive FPS, which will function as a service. According to Warner, much of the company’s appeal has been the ability to produce something new within an industry allergic to risks. “TiMi approached us with the ability to take risks with a huge budget and new intellectual property. Obviously it was very attractive to me and a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, “Warner added, not without first clarifying that, although the goal is set on PC and consoles, the ultimate goal is to bring his game to as many people as possible.

At the moment, TiMi Seattle is operating under telecommuting mode, relying on a team established in advance in Los Angeles, but once the face-to-face activities return, the studio will have a high-end gaming test laboratory. The new studio is still recruiting designers.

The rapid growth of Tencent

Tencent is a Chinese technology multinational founded in 1998 that, for some time now, has been gaining a lot of ground in the world of video games, with shares in companies such as Remedy Entertainment, Riot, Supercell, Epic Games, Ubisoft, Activision Blizzard, Paradox Interactive, Sumo Digital, Platinum Games.

TiMi also works closely with Xbox to develop one or more projects whose details are still unknown.

