Call of Duty: Mobile 2023 begins in a very special way as a new season will start on January 18 at 6:00 a.m. Central Mexico time. Players will be able to find new areas for multiplayer and battle royale, as well as ways to earn and rewards.

With the launch of the new season, players will be able to return to the Year of the Rabbit-themed Nuketown map. (which we already told you about), participate in new and updated Multiplayer modes, including Big Blizzard and Undead Special Attack; as well as participate in the Lunar New Year updates.

Call of Duty: Mobile – Season 1: Rebirth Gives Players the Chance to Earn 50 New Tiers of Battle Pass Rewardswith a new supply of free and premium content, including operators like Cassius – Fate’s Champion and Rampage – Venomous, the new weapon Dingo – Conquest All, Weapon Blueprints, Calling Cards, Charms, COD Points (CP) and more.

Everything new coming to Call of Duty: Mobile – Season 1: Rebirth

As we mentioned, new things are coming to Call of Duty: Mobile with this new season and here we present each of them so you know what you’re up against.

Updated Map – Nuketown – Year of the Rabbit – The same map players have known and loved for years with a brand new look.

New Locations for BR Isolated – Two new locations have appeared on the Isolated map in Battle Royale mode. The Ecology Lab contains greenhouses with computers, which players can interact with. The T-3 Refinery Plant features two “treatment cylinders” that create an updraft for players to jump on and fly up and out of the building.

Multiplayer modes – Big Blizzard is a humorous mode where players’ heads get bigger as they deal more damage, while Undead Special Attack returns in a mode that reflects the Lunar New Year theme of the Season, and Chaos Control arrives as a new variant of Control.

Lunar New Year Updates – Red Envelopes return in new Battle Royal mode locations containing Seasonal Coins, meanwhile, the tiny robot RABT randomly appears in Isolated to offer players a chance to receive loot if they damage it quickly. Loot balloons can also be found around various points of interest; players can shoot them and receive the loot along with a celebratory fireworks display.

You know, there will be no shortage of seasonal challenges, raffles and more content, which will be available in the store at launch and throughout the season.

Do you like to play Call of Duty: Mobile?