The new season of Call of Duty: Mobile arrives with anarchy and chaos, plus new content for players, including a multiplayer search and rescue mode, a multiplayer map: Armada Strike, updates to the Tournaments feature, a new functional weapon and much more.

Season 5 gives players the chance to earn 50 tiers of Battle Pass rewards, which brings with it a new stream of free and premium content, including Operators like David Mason – Bandit and Alias ​​– Signal Jammer, the new FFAR 1 weapon. , Guardian Scorestreak, Weapon Blueprints, Calling Cards, Charms, CoD Points, and more released throughout the season.

If you happened to quit the game in the previous season for any number of reasons and are looking for a way to get back into the game, this might be the opportunity you’ve been waiting for.

What’s coming in Season 5 of Call of Duty: Mobile?

Do you want to avoid the chaos that is coming in Season 5 of Call of Duty: Mobile? Well, here are some details that you should know.

New Multiplayer Map: Armada Strike – First introduced in CoD: Black Ops Cold War, Armada Strike is an overwater map that will test players’ mettle.

Search and Rescue – Chaos will ensue in this new multiplayer mode when you combine the best of Search and Destroy with the 10v10 Kill Confirmed mode.

New weapon and accessory: Players can obtain the FFAR 1, a weapon that first appeared in CoD: Black Ops III, or choose the new tactical flashlight accessory for their RUS-79U.

In addition to the updates and improvements that come with this season, you will have challenges, giveaways, a themed event and much more. All of this will be released in the store at kickoff and throughout the season.

