The American video game producer Activision announced this Thursday the return of Call of Duty: Mobile World Championship, the global tournament that promises to bring together the best players in the world in the genre of mobile shooter, for a $ 2 million prize.

With the support of Sony, who sponsors the event with the Xperia 1 III model, this new world electronic sports (esports) championship will take place from June 3, 2021 in online format.

On this occasion, all mobile game players are eligible according to the Call of Duty: Mobile Ranked Mode they can compete for in-game rewards and a prize share of more than $ 2 million.

How to participate in the Call of Duty: Mobile World Cup

Through this game mode, which can be accessed after unlocking level 7 for multiplayer and Battle Royale, the player will earn experience points (XP) by playing standard games in each mode to access classified mode and thus place themselves in positions cutting edge within the ranking.

This makes Call of Duty: Mobile World Championship 2021 open to all types of participants in the world and will be carried out at the regional level in multiple stages.

Call of Duty: Mobile World Championship will deliver $ 2 million in prizes.

“The global momentum of Call of Duty: Mobile is incredible, as our players continue to have a great time playing the game,” said Matt Lewis, vice president of mobile devices for Activision.

He added: “Starting from last year’s competition, we have increased the prize money and the number of teams they can qualify, so there’s even more reason for fans to show they have what it takes to be the best. “

Eligible players can contest a place in the World Championship Finals through in-game competition in select regions and also through other tournaments that according to Activision, owner of the game, will be revealed soon.

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 3

In the middle of this announcement, Activision revealed the details of the Call of Duty: Mobile Season 3 which is packed with additional content to enhance the video game experience, as is often the case with the PlayStation, Xbox and PC versions.

Tokio Escape, the new season of Call of Duty: Mobile that will arrive on April 17.

With the name of Tokyo escape, the update will be available on April 17 and will include multiplayer maps, new weapons, operators, events and missions. Meanwhile, the Season Pass will have 50 new reward levels.

The new maps will be two, Oasis and Coastal, each one with its particularities. The first will allow you to play in a luxurious hotel in the middle of the desert, while the other is known to fans of the game thanks to the Chinese edition of COD Mobile.

The TiMi Studios, of the Chinese Tencent Game, managed to bring the first-person action experience of the classic video game Call of Duty free to Android and Apple iOS devices.

This version features a variety of Call of Duty fan-favorite combat maps, modes, weapons, and characters, including the series Modern warfare and the brand new universe Black ops, which came out in late 2020, in a complete mobile package.

SL