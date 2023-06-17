Following the FTC’s request for a preliminary injunction blocking the Microsoft/Activision Blizzard merger, Microsoft’s attorneys have filed their defense. Inside the document, unfortunately partially censored, it seems that Xbox claims that even the head of PlayStation Jim Ryan was sure that Call of Duty would not be made exclusive to Xbox.

Naturally, since the statement comes from one private discussion not shared by anyone other than Microsoft, there’s no way to know if the Redmond-based company is telling the truth, but we don’t think the company’s lawyers would risk lying this way.

Microsoft wrote: “First, there is no evidence to support the FTC’s theory that Xbox will steal COD from PlayStation. The FTC does not even cite a document or witness to suggest that this will happen. On the contrary, Jim Ryanthe chief executive officer of Sony Interactive Entertainment (“SIE”) and the main commercial opponent of this deal, said privately on the day of the announcement [censurato].” As you can see, the sentence doesn’t end, but considering the structure of the speech and that “on the contrary” it seems clear that to some extent even Jim Ryan said that Call of Duty would not become exclusive or that he believed that for Microsoft it wouldn’t have been the best move.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0

In a document submitted to the Brazilian regulator (which later approved the merger without seeking any concessions), Sony said that Call of Duty would be irreplaceable. Jim Ryan himself rejected Microsoft’s initial offer to extend Call of Duty’s presence on PlayStation platforms for three years, deeming it inadequate. Later, Microsoft offered a 10-year deal to publish Call of Duty on multiple platforms. Again Sony rejected the offer.

Microsoft also writes: “Keeping Call of Duty to yourself would hurt Xbox. It would contradict the assessment the board relied on in approving the deal, which assumed profits from continued sales of PlayStation. It would cut off a highly lucrative revenue stream to Microsoft. It would also make Call of Duty a worse game and infuriate the gaming community, because so much of the game’s popularity comes from the way it brings players together on competing consoles. It is therefore not surprising that all of the global regulators that have looked into the deal, other than the FTC, have rejected this theory, including the European Union and the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (“CMA”).

Microsoft goes on to say that even if in the future (for example, after the 10-year deal offer expires) Call of Duty were removed from PlayStation, this would represent at best a small dent in Sony’s current lead in gaming and no court would block a merger to protect the position of a dominant player.

We recall that the acquisition in the USA was blocked with a temporary restraining order.