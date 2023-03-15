Microsoft has tightened a fourth chord dedicated to call of Dutyprecisely with ubitus: This is a cloud gaming service that helps many publishers stream games to Nintendo Switch.

A similar deal was struck yesterday with Boosteroid, another service from cloud gaming which will welcome Xbox games available on PC as well as Activision Blizzard games after the closure of the acquisition by Microsoft (obviously, if there is the green light from the regulatory bodies).

ubitus is a Taiwan-based cloud service provider, and its technology, while not widely known, has been used to bring various great games to the Nintendo Switch via the cloud, as well as other platforms, for over a decade. Examples are Control, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey and Resident Evil 7 on Nintendo Switch.

This agreement also comes a few weeks after those with Nintendo and Nvidia: in total we are therefore four agreements made by Microsoft on the matter. Sony, on the other hand, has rejected every proposal and it seems that there are no more open discussions between the two companies.

These latest Microsoft deals for cloud gaming also seek to directly address the Concerns of the Competition and Market Authority (CMA) of the UK on “lesser-known vendors” that could be affected by Microsoft’s control of Activision Blizzard’s games for cloud gaming services. The CMA specifically cites Boosteroid, Utomik, Blacknut, Gamestream and Wiztivi.

The timing of these two operations is a lot strategic for Microsoft, which in the coming weeks will have to try to convince the CMA and the European Commission to approve its $ 68.7 billion deal for Activision Blizzard. The European Commission has until April 25 to decide on Microsoft’s proposed takeover, while the UK’s CMA has set a deadline of April 26. Microsoft hopes these deals will help ease the doubts.

“If the only argument is that Microsoft is not going to release Call of Duty on other platformswe have now entered into contracts that will bring this game to many more devices and many more platforms: from now on it is a rather difficult argument to present in a court,” said Microsoft president Brad Smith in an interview with the Wall yesterday. Street Journal.