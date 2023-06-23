During the process he sees opposing Microsoft and the FTC for the acquisition of Activision Blizzard, Sarah Bond of Microsoft said that Microsoft had to agree to a new revenue-sharing plan to get the series call of Duty on Xbox Series X/S.

Activision initially refused to use the Xbox dev kits at its disposal unless Microsoft agreed to the new deals. The company of Bobby Kotick he also hinted that there were different sharing agreements with PlayStation.

It was Bobby Kotick, the CEO of activision, asking for the new deal to be signed before work began on bringing Call of Duty to Xbox Series X/S. According to Bond: “It was clear that Call of Duty was going to be on PS5 and that it wouldn’t be good if it didn’t also arrive on Xbox at the same time as launch.”

Activision also asked Microsoft if it wanted to bet on a marketing agreement for Call of Duty, but was rejected. Which meant that Microsoft couldn’t show Call of Duty in its showcases.

Bond also reiterated Microsoft’s relationship with Valve, explaining why Gabe Newell and his crew rejected the proposed 10-year deal for the Call of Duty series. She basically reiterated what has already emerged in the past, namely that Valve does not have such agreements with any publisher and that it is confident that Microsoft will continue to publish Call of Duty on Steam, since that is where the majority of PC players are.