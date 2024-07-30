Call of Duty has positioned itself as one of the most popular competitive games in history. Part of that is because Activision has employed an online matchmaking system based on each player’s skill, which prevents something really good from going up against someone who is just starting out. In this way, New research has revealed that by removing this system, very few people choose to return to playing.

Recently, Activision shared the results of an investigation they conducted earlier this year with Modern Warfare III, where they discovered that by removing the skill-based matchmaking system, or SBMM for short, Nearly 90% of users choose not to return to play. What the company notes is that in its research, 50% of players experienced a decrease in skill-based matchmaking, which substantially reduced the rate of players choosing to return to the game, while the dropout rate increased by 80%. Here’s what they had to say about it:

“Ultimately, this will result in a worse experience for all players as there will be fewer and fewer players available to play with. Furthermore, this test only de-emphasized the importance of skill in matchmaking rules. [no eliminó por completo el emparejamiento basado en habilidades]. If it were removed entirely, we would expect to see the player population rapidly erode over the span of a few months, resulting in a negative outcome for all of our players.”

Fortunately, this was just an experiment, and Activision has no plans to remove its skill-based matchmaking systemespecially when this research makes it clear that this is a bad idea. In related topics, Modern Warfare III is now available on Xbox Game Pass. The beta dates for the game have also been confirmed. Black Ops 6.

Author’s Note:

It’s important to create a good competitive environment, and if you’re up against people who are clearly much better or worse, then the incentives to play again are lost or substantially diminished. You have to find a good balance.

Via: Activision