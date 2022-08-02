From the financial results of Activision Blizzard also emerges a net drop in active players on Call of Dutybut the company’s solution is simply continue to bet on the series and indeed invest even more, with high expectations for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Call of Duty: Warzone 2.

In Activision Blizzard’s financial results, which show a general decline but nonetheless better than expected for the publisher, we also see that the Call of Duty series, in particular with the new chapter Call of Duty Vanguard, has lost other players going from 372 million in March 2022 to 361 million at the end of June.

The decline can be explained by a general tiredness of the series, but for the publisher the issue is mainly linked to Vanguard specific performance and to the contingent situation, linked to the conclusion of the lockdowns and social distancing, therefore the solution should arrive with the new chapters scheduled for this year.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, out on October 28, 2022is the direct sequel to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, or the most successful chapter in the history of the series, which according to Activision Blizzard should already be very promising, but always in the 2022 Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is also expected to arrive, which should provide further lifeblood to the series and the community.

In general, Activision’s solution appears to be simply invest even more in Call of Duty, considering that it has decided to increase the amount of developers working on the series by 25%, increasing even more the already huge staff dedicated to the most famous shooter.