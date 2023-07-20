It seems that i old Call of Duty they are dominating the sales charts on Xbox Storein a very strange way but related to the reopening of servers and online support with matchmaking for these games originally released on Xbox 360.

Based on the rankings compiled by the official Xbox site, reported by the Twitter user MauroNL, at least a few hours ago the Xbox Store US and UK sales charts were absolutely dominated by the old Call of Duty chapters.

And we mean really old, considering these are the games that came out for Xbox 360, playable on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S through the backwards compatibility guaranteed by Microsoft consoles. In particular, these would have been the rankings, at least in the past few hours.