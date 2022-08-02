One of the most important franchises in the world of video games is callofduty, This is because year after year in its releases the competitive level continues to be entertaining. And despite the fact that the next installment is already on the way, it seems that users are not very happy with the current state of the saga, which is why they abandoned it.

Activision revealed in its latest earnings report that more than 30 million players were lost in the last year alone. And while the company has released more games, most of its monthly active users (MAUs) come from Call of Duty . At the end of March 2021, that number was 150 million. And now it has been revealed that it had fallen to 94 million.

The number of active users doubled with after it launched Call of Duty: Mobile in 2019 and later war zone in 2020, but growth in those areas appears to be regressing or stalling. The latter has had problems, given that some important updates have been delayed, which is why some users decided to jump ship.

The company confirmed in its report that it is considering Modern Warfare II “will usher in a new era” for the franchise. An “experience”, and derived from this will come a major update to Call of Duty: Warzone Y Mobile. So the solution to the absence of COD players is even more COD.

Remember that the newest game in the saga arrives next October 28.

Via: Kotaku