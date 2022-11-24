Microsoft claims that call of Duty in reality is not that relevant on the market: the bizarre argument is part of the latest document drawn up by the Redmond house in response to the perplexities expressed by the CMA, the English antitrust.

After declaring that Call of Duty players aren’t special or unique and don’t move Xbox sales, Microsoft is in short trying to downplay the importance of a franchise that now calculates downloads and units sold in the order of billions and not millions.

Four points reported by Microsoft: “Call of Duty is constantly exceeded in surveys of PlayStation users,” reads the first. “For example, other titles are always named in the Game of the Year or Most Anticipated Game polls.”

Second point: “Call of Duty is consistently being surpassed by other games in the Metacritic scorefor example Black Ops Cold War ranked eighteenth in 2020 and Vanguard ranked seventy-third in 2021.”

Third point: “Call of Duty is consistently being surpassed by other games in terms of i review ratings published by publications such as IGN, USA Today, Business Insider, Game Rant and others.”

Fourth and final point: “Call of Duty doesn’t trigger discussions on social media: There were over 2.4 billion video game-related tweets in 2021, but none of the Call of Duty related tweets made it into the top 10.”

In short, the discussion is taking on frankly ridiculous connotations: if Call of Duty is such a poor brand, why does Microsoft want to spend almost 70 billion dollars to grab it?