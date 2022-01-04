Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 It has been around for a while among the rumors of the community, although so far they have not revealed official details about what we will see when it opens.

Lack of information hasn’t stopped celebrities leakers, who seem to have details of the next title in the saga.

Tom henderson, recognized for displaying secret information from the gaming industry, recently revealed some alleged details about the campaign and multiplayer of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, which would be located in Latin America.

This time, the villains to defeat would be the drug cartels, although he did not mention exactly which country it would be set in.

At the moment there are no more details about the campaign, but Tom henderson revealed several things about multiplayer.

First, he ensured that the original operators, weapons, and maps of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2, released in 2019, will arrive at the new version, although how they will do so is not entirely clear.

He also revealed that it will include a mode very similar to the acclaimed one. Escape From Tarkov, which will be developed on its own map that will be included in Warzone.

The latest innovation, and perhaps the most attractive, is that artificial intelligence will receive a significant improvement.

Call of Duty would revive old acquaintances

At the moment everything we know about the game is part of alleged leaks, and several of them mention the return of some characters.

The most popular is the General Shepherd, who you will surely remember for giving us one of the most memorable betrayals of the saga, and who would return to join the new campaign.

In addition to this, the leakers assure that we will see the return of several classic maps of the 2019 game, but that remains to be verified.

Follow us on our social networks for more news.