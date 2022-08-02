Based on what was previously reported by Activision Blizzardthere shouldn’t be a new chapter of Call of Duty in 2023but it seems that something like this is foreseen in the company’s plans anyway, as a “premium content” coming next year.

The definition opens up to multiple interpretations, but usually a premium content is a product with a standard price, resulting from a production of a certain level.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, a screenshot of the game

It may not really be a new chapter of Call of Duty, as previously reported by Activision Blizzard, with the intention of carrying out a pause in the annual rotation of teams and chapters on the series, but something like this could still be planned.

A “premium content” could then be a kind of maxi-expansionhowever this could be ruled out by the fact that Activision Blizzard has also scheduled “substantial live operations” for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, with a different definition to probably indicate the long-term support of the new chapter arriving on October 28, 2022.

“Substantial live operations” would also seem to cover any expansions and additional content planned for Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, so this premium content remains a deep mystery. In any case, Activision Blizzard reiterated that the next chapter to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II should arrive directly in 2024, therefore we look forward to further clarifications on the issue. In the meantime, the publisher has decided to further invest in the series, increasing the staff involved on the projects by 25%.