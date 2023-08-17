Call of Duty HQwhich we could easily define Headquartersthat is to say Headquarters if you prefer the local terminology it was made official by activision. The company envisages this new iteration as “access point” generic to all contents, present and future of the series. Indeed, within COD HQ we can find Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2the Battle Royale Warzone And Modern Warfare 3.

We created COD HQ to allow you to navigate through all content in one place and more easily choose the game or modes you want

The company said it also promises something else: in view of the launch of this “digital platform”, activision she went out of her way to point out its commitment to combating toxicity of some members of the community, consolidating their own fight against cheating inserting programs able to verify which user makes use of these, incorrect, elements external to the game and to expel them from the game in progress.

Call of Duty HQ is scheduled for next November 10 on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One (most modern consoles haven’t been named yet but we assume they will be) the developers inform us that a detailed roadmap is foreseen of all the game updates, upcoming seasons and all the content that we will experience week by week.