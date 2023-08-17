In recent days there had been rumors of a big announcement relating to the Call of Duty series that would have made the internet talk, an announcement that materialized in a post on the official blog of the American publisher, published 24 hours before the official presentation of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3.

From now on the Call of Duty series will have a hub called Call of Duty HQ. From here it will be possible to access all the chapters of the series and the various contents that will be gradually published, first of which Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, Call of Duty: Warzone and the next Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3.

The home of Call of Duty

The Modern Warfare III logo

“Starting with Modern Warfare II and Warzone, then with Modern Warfare III and beyond, players will be able to manage all their content in one place, which we called Call of Duty HQ, making it easier for them to select the games and modes they want to play ,” we can read in the post.

Call of Duty HQ’s goal appears to be to step up Activision’s efforts to turn the franchise into a big live servicewith content and new chapters that will be collected in the new platform.

The fact that it was chosen to launch before Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 makes sense, given that we are talking about the first direct sequel of a Call of Duty released the previous year (usually the mini-series are interspersed), which will allow you to keep the items purchased or unlocked in Modern Warfare 2 and whose campaign will start directly from the end of the previous one. In short, these are two games that are strongly intertwined with each other.

It remains to be seen how Activision wants to handle the series from now on: will it continue with annual launches? Or will it launch the individual modes as extra content for the various chapters? We’ll see. Meanwhile, we wait to find out what Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will be like and what it will offer.

Whether or not Call of Duty HQ will host some or all of the classic Call of Duty games remains to be seen.