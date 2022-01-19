Kotick from Activision Blizzard is back to talk about call of Duty in a recent interview, talking there about how the series will change thanks to Xbox.

We know the bombshell of this beginning of 2022 is certainly the purchase of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft (find more details in this article). The news, in addition to enthusing the fans, later revealed many doubts, especially those concerning the well-known series of call of Duty.

Kotick, however, immediately expressed himself on the matter, reassuring the fans and talking about how the saga will change in the short term.

We leave you to a short excerpt of the interview, which you find complete in the source, is very interesting and give it a chance since we talked about many topics including the metaverse (if you are interested in the topic in question, find our dedicated news here).

The question Kotick was asked was whether he actually thinks the series of call of Duty can benefit from this by changing, here is his answer:

I would say that probably the most important thing is artificial intelligence and machine learning, and this is one of our great needs. In the long run, we may have a real experience of call of Duty streaming which will be of fundamental importance.

It seems clear from his words that the future of the saga will be artificial intelligence, as well as the total accessibility by the players also newbies who, at present, find it difficult to enter a game with well-established and close-knit users for years and years of practice.

The news on the affair ends here for today, but we are sure that in the coming weeks we will see some good ones. It will be interesting to find out if call of Duty will have some little additional bonuses on Xbox, now that Activision Blizzard has joined Microsoft.