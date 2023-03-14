On which ones platforms and services will come the series call of Duty in the case of Microsoft manages to acquire Activision Blizzard? It is worth making a quick summary, because things are getting interesting after the latest agreements reached by the Redmond company.

Currently Microsoft has reached agreements with several companies, the latest of which is Boosteroid, to show that it does not want to preclude the Call of Duty series to anyone. At present, if it were from Microsoft, the Call of Duty series would become playable on:

Nintendo consoles

GeForce Now (Nvidia’s cloud gaming service that would also get Xbox’s PC games)

Boosteroid (cloud gaming service that would also get Xbox PC games)

Xbox (consoles)

Game Pass

Xbox Cloud Gaming

Mobile systems (via cloud gaming services)

Smart TV (via cloud gaming services)

PC (Steam, Battle.net, subscription services)

We excluded Playstation from counts because currently the company led by Jim Ryan refuses any agreement in this regard, aiming to derail the acquisition.

What platforms can Call of Duty be played on currently?

PC (Steam, Battle.net)

PlayStation (consoles)

Xbox (consoles)

Whereas Microsoft has announced the near future arrival of other agreements similar to those achieved with Booststeroid, it’s hard to say that if it gets the Call of Duty series, it will be closed to more players than it is now.