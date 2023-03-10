According to the Giant Freaking Robot magazine, which took the tip from a trusted source, the actor Henry Cavill could play the role of Captain Price in the movie of call of Duty. Cavill is a very famous name among gamers, in particular for the interpretation of Geralt of Rivia in the Netflix series The Witcher, either for playing Superman, or because he has passions very similar to those of nerds.

According to what is reported, Amazon Studios would be working to secure the film rights to Call of Duty and that Cavill has been a fan of the series since the first episode launched in 2003. Captain Price is a character introduced in Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare, the chapter that practically launched the series into the Olympus of the commercially strongest ones in the entire gaming industry.

Not much is currently known about the Call of Duty movie. However, let’s imagine that, since we are talking about Captain Price, it will have a modern setting. Unless it’s the Price of Call of Duty 1 or 2, which was set during World War II. Let’s say it’s unlikely, but you can never tell.

Is Cavill the right choice to play Price? Hard to tell before seeing it in action. Someone might want Barry Sloane, the actor who gave Price’s features in video games, in the role, but we imagine that in these cases the actor’s fame counts for a lot, more than just his presence.