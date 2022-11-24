As the World Cup kicks off, video game publishers have of course devised strategies to cash-in on the hype. EA has an officially licensed World Cup mode in FIFA 23, while Epic has some not-so-official World Cup skins in Fortnite.

Activision falls under the latter category with what is possibly the most creative (or bizarre) tie-in I have ever seen.

In Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2/Warzone 2.0, players can now vote on which team they think will win future matches. Those who guess correctly get 10,000 XP, that national team’s flag as a Calling Card, oh and a remix of their national anthem.

Yes, you read that last one correctly, and reader, these remixes have become the highlight of my day.

A preview of England’s anthem, Modern Warfare style.

And here’s good old US of A.

I can already hear vehicles driving around Warzone and Ground War blasting out these anthems, probably shouting “USA, USA, USA!” (Though it’s unlikely they’ll beat England tomorrow.)

Players who manage to predict two and four matches correctly will also get exclusive skins for their weapons.

In other Call of Duty news, we finally get to see what Ghost looks like under the mask.