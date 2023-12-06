













This can be purchased in the store inside this video game as well as in the CoD:Warzone. The objects included are based on this popular Mexican craft that reflects strange, fantastic and colorful creatures.

The first featured item in this batch for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III and CoD:Warfare is the Alebrije operator, whose outfit stands out for its mix of colors and because it has a pair of wings.

These will help you fly to victory. Also coming is the weapon project for the Natural Protector precision rifle, as well as the one for the Winged Razor assault rifle. The latter is based on the RAM-7 from Season 1 of the game.

Fountain: Activision.

To the above we must add more cosmetic items, which are the Bright Buds calling card, the large Wild Wolf sticker, the Mythical Guide loading screen and the Happy Axolotl emblem.

How much does this lot cost for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III and CoD: Warfare? Well, 2,400 COD points. It is available from December 6, 2023, when the new wave of content that we mentioned before arrives.

In addition to the Alebrije bundle, games will receive the Dune Part Two tracer pack, featuring the Paul Atreides and Feyd-Rautha bundles, as well as the ultra-looking Santa Gnaws and The Boys tracers.

Fountain: Activision.

To the above, it is necessary to add the A-Train and Firecracker packages to the existing packages based on the television show. So the players of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III and CoD:Warfare They will have a lot to enjoy.

Apart from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III We have more information about video games at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

