With Xbox Game Pass prices rising, a new rumor has revealed that the Microsoft division will try to win over users by adding multiple games to the game. Call of Duty to this service, something that fans have been waiting for for months. However, It seems like it could all be just a misunderstanding.

A few days ago a leak emerged in which it was indicated that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III of 2023 would arrive on Xbox Game Pass at the end of this month of July, followed by the collections of the Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 and Spyro Reignited Trilogy. Now, recently, a series of images became popular where You can clearly see a “get Game Pass” message under classic titles from Call of Duty Black Ops 4 and Infinite Warfare.

Immediately, The public began to speculate that the Call of Duty series would finally be fully available in July.Considering something similar happened with Bethesda franchises after the purchase of ZeniMax Media, this makes sense. However, it seems that this is just a misunderstanding caused by Xbox’s confusion.

Like PlayStation Plus, Xbox Game Pass users not only have access to a subscription service with a huge list of games, but they also enjoy a series of discounts in the Microsoft Store. In this way, the message of “get Game Pass” would not be related to the arrival of these games on the platform, but invites users to subscribe to Game Pass to enjoy the discounts that this provides.

At the moment there is no official information from Xbox about the arrival of Call of Duty to Game Passand while everything seems to indicate that classic titles will not be available on this platform for the moment, this will happen eventually. In related topics, you can learn more about the launch of Modern Warfare III to Game Pass here. Likewise, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will not be available to all users of this service.

This is going to happen eventually. Activision and Call of Duty games have to be available on Game Pass no matter what. It’s a shame that this is still happening, and it seems that the Activision Blizzard acquisition has not been so positive for users in general.

