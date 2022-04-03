Earlier this year, Microsoft announced plans to buy Activision Blizzard, the publisher and franchise owner like call of Duty. Once this purchase is made, Microsoft will own the famous FPS saga, which could become part of the Game Pass service.

Although Microsoft has suggested that the series will continue to be released on PlayStation consoles as wellat least for the foreseeable future, important changes are still on the way for the IP’s Activision.

Twitter user ModernWarzone reported that a number of games in the series call of Duty would appear on an Xbox Game Pass page, although none of them were actually usable through the service. This may, however, suggest that Microsoft is about to add some games from the franchise to the service.

Regardless of whether it’s just a technical problem or ainformation leaked by mistake in advanceyou can expect most, if not all, of the games in the series Call of Duty will join the Xbox Game Pass in the future.

NEW: Some Activision games (Call of Duty) have been spotted on the Xbox Game Pass Deals page. They aren’t currently available with gamepass but a similar situation occurred with Bethesda titles before they were added to game pass shortly after. Something to keep an eye on. 👀 pic.twitter.com/IboWnW436z — ModernWarzone (@ModernWarzone) March 31, 2022

In any case, it is still likely that the next games in the series will also arrive on Xbox Game Pass on day onejust like Microsoft’s other first-party titles, since the same could also happen with Bethesda titles of the caliber of Starfield and The Elder Scrolls 6.

An announcement regarding the next one call of Duty probably it won’t come until the middle of the yearbut various insiders have confirmed that Infinity Ward would be working on a sequel to the 2019 Modern Warfare reboot.