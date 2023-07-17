Sony has signed a ten-year agreement with Microsoft to bring the Call of Duty series to PlayStation platforms, despite Microsoft is about to finalize the purchase of the game’s publisher, Activision. Indeed, after the green light from Europe and the USA, the merger will soon be finalized, but this will not mean the end of the popular shooter on competing platforms. This should make the acquisition process, which quickly ended up in the crosshairs of the antitrust in recent months, also considering that Microsoft has entered into similar agreements with Nintendo and also with various distributors of streaming games on PC and other platforms, such as Nvidia for example. The 10-year deal, it should be noted, only applies to Call of Duty. Other popular franchises from Activision Blizzard, such as Diablo and Crash Bandicoot are not mentioned in the agreement, although it is quite unlikely that they will become Xbox exclusives anytime soon. On the acquisition, the only block remains in the United Kingdom, where it was blocked for issues relating to monopoly and free competition.