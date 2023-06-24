call of Duty For Nintendo Switch will have to equal or exceed the quality of other games available on the hybrid console: Phil Spencer said it during his testimony in the hearing that sees Microsoft facing the FTC.

Speaking of Call of Duty on Nintendo Switch after Matt Booty, Spencer stated that the goal is to make a title that both equal if not superior compared to the quality of other Nintendo Switch games.

Of course, a reduction for Call of Duty Switch will never offer a technical sector on par with current generation platforms, and in this sense the CEO of Microsoft Gaming said that compared to the Xbox Series X version the aesthetic differences they will inevitably be noticed.

Most likely Microsoft aims to obtain results for Call of Duty similar to those of the excellent conversions of DOOM Eternal and Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus, wanting to remain in the field of shooters.