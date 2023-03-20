call of Duty will be available everywhere: this is the strategy of Microsoft to make sure that the antitrust yield, withdraw their objections and finally approve the acquisition of Activision Blizzard by the house of Redmond.

The first, important step was to close a ten-year agreement with Nintendo which provides for the arrival of the famous shooter on the consoles of the Japanese company, apparently already starting from Nintendo Switch: Microsoft is extremely confident about this possibility and claims it is doable.

Then he focused on cloud: first GeForce NOW, which will see the arrival of all Xbox games for PC and of course Call of Duty, where the acquisition is successful; then other streaming platforms, for a total of four deals but with the intention of making more.

At the same time, in the light of the now manifest and reiterated hostility from SonyMicrosoft has broken all negotiations to bring the Call of Duty series to PlayStation and evidently will not return to the matter until the operation is completed, in order to demonstrate once and for all that it does not intend to remove the franchise from that platform.

The PS5 and PS4 user base therefore remains closed to the Redmond house, which however is doing everything to find alternatives, thus sending a very clear message to the antitrust commissions: gamers are all equally important or users PlayStation for some reason they matter more?

If the interest of the regulators is actually to protect all consumershow will they oppose the acquisition of Activision Blizzard in the light of agreements that will guarantee the availability of Call of Duty on any gaming system, as mentioned with an inevitable option to bring it to PlayStation as well?

We imagine it is precisely because of these recent developments that the European Commission has postponed its verdict again, and it is clear that the British and US antitrust authorities will also have to take them into account. After the news a few weeks ago we were really pessimisticbut it seems that in fact the story has taken a different turn.

What do you think? Can Microsoft’s strategy work? And what might be the fee arguments if the acquisition is stalled again? Let’s talk about.

Let’s talk about it is a daily opinion column that offers a starting point for discussion around the news of the day, a small editorial written by a member of the editorial staff but which is not necessarily representative of the editorial line of Multiplayer.it.