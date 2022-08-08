Formula 1 attracts young people: it is a fact, the numbers on the dedicated contents of the streaming platforms say so, but also the feedback from ticket sales. This wedding speaks multiple languages ​​and uses different codes: the track, social interaction, movies, i video games. And, by the way, here’s something new that might interest fans of Formula 1 and the shooter call of Duty. For Modern Warfare 2 (the new episode that will premiere on October 28 for PC, PlayStation and Xbox) will also be possible to play on the Singapore track, the Marina Bay circuit.

Welcome to Marina Bay Grand Prix. A 6v6 map, located in an urban race circuit. You can check it out for yourself in the # ModernWarfare2 Multiplayer Open Beta. pic.twitter.com/pCh7cyFg0V – Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) August 7, 2022

From the teaser published by the developers and the caption of the post on Twitter there is no mention of Formula 1, so it is possible that no collaboration agreement has been entered into. Those who have pre-ordered the game on PlayStation will be able to get a first taste of the map on September 16. Everyone will be able to experience it from 24 to 26 September.